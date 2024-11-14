Los Angeles Based Alt-Pop Sensation Mandi Macias Debuts At Dirty Fest LA On November 16 At Catch One

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mandi Macias performing at Dirty Fest LA

Alternative Pop Artist Mandi Macias and her perform at her first festival for Dirty Fest LA on November 16, 2024.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles-born Alt Pop Artist Mandi Macias began her music career at 8 years old, then at age 14 finished writing 7 songs releasing her first EP "Sixteen" by age 16. Known for her commitment to pushing creative boundaries, Mandi has headlined at iconic venues across Los Angeles, building a loyal fan base and carving her own path in the pop music scene.

Performing at a music festival has always been a dream for Mandi, and when Dirty Fest LA invited her to take the stage at their alternative music festival, she leaped at the opportunity. This performance marks a significant milestone in her career, allowing her to showcase her unique style, emotional lyricism, and captivating stage presence to an even broader audience.

Mandi has always loved telling stories through her music, and in 2025, fans can expect new songs that will take her artistry to the next level. Attending her performance at the Dirty Fest music festival, audiences will experience a fresh side of Mandi on stage. As she continues to grow in her craft, it's clear Mandi Macias is not only a singer, songwriter, and musician but also an undeniable performer.

Looking ahead, Mandi is eager to reach new heights with plans for a 2025 tour, aiming to further expand her reach and solidify her place in the music industry.

Catch Mandi Macias live on November 16, 2024, at Catch One, located at 4067 Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles, California. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

