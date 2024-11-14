Rapid7 To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that the company will be attending the following conferences:



The 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, and Telecommunications in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The 50th Investor Conference in London, UK on December 10-11, 2024.

The presentation from the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time, under the“Events and Presentations” section on the company's investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on X .

