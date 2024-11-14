Amir Arrives In Ankara

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Ankara today on a working visit to the sisterly Republic of Turkey. HH the Amir was received upon his arrival at Esenboga International Airport by Foreign Hakan Fidan, a number of senior officials and members of the Qatari Embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.

