How This Clorox Teammate Builds Bridges Across Generations

The Clorox Change Makers initiative spotlights people who actively celebrate diversity, promote inclusion and practice allyship, making a positive impact on our business and culture.

In this installment, we focus on Danielle Chan, a senior analyst on our Burt's Bees sales team. Danielle was nominated by McKenna Knapp, a capabilities associate manager also on our sales team. We spoke with them to learn more about what Danielle's allyship looks like in action.

Why did you nominate Danielle as a Change Maker? What makes her an ally?

McKenna: I nominated Danielle as a Change Maker because of her outstanding leadership in the NextGen organization, where she is constantly thinking of ways to develop and spotlight young professionals at the company. She has led the team to a successful launch of year two of the Reverse Mentorship Program, which is changing how young people are perceived in the organization and reminding leaders the value in listening to young voices.

How has Danielle's allyship made an impact for you and others at Clorox?

McKenna: Danielle's allyship has made a significant impact at Clorox through creating a culture where young professionals feel empowered to use their voice. Her support has strengthened our community, encouraging collaboration and innovation across all levels. The Reverse Mentorship Program has helped us build meaningful relationships and is bridging the gap between generations in our workforce.

What does IDEA, and specifically allyship, mean to you?

Danielle: To me, IDEA means building a diverse and inclusive workplace by encouraging everyone around you to share their opinions and their perspectives, regardless of what level they are.

Allyship is crucial to our IDEA strategy. By being an ally, you're helping those around you feel supported and valued, and you're really providing them opportunities for their voices to be heard. The more connected and the more supported we feel, the easier it is for us to bring our true selves to work and to create inclusive environments both in and outside of work.

What tips do you have for others to put allyship into action in their day-to-day lives?

Danielle: One of the first steps to being an ally and practicing allyship is to listen and really try to understand those around you. Then, it's important to take action by following through with your commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment.

You can check in with those around you, give them opportunities to share their perspectives, and help create safe spaces for them. Doing this is going to help them feel respected and feel that they can really make a difference.

To live our purpose and values, we must build a workplace where every person can feel respected and valued, and fully able to participate in our Clorox community. We aim to lead by example, at every level within the company, and to continually challenge ourselves to do better. Learn more about our inclusion and diversity efforts here .