MAX Surgical Specialty Management Accelerates Growth, Expanding Across Five Northeastern States

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Surgical Specialty Management (MAX), the Northeast region's leading surgeon-led providing comprehensive management services for oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices, has grown to 25 practice locations and increased its surgeon by nearly 60% in 2024. Its expansion to five states across the Northeast includes new partnerships in New York and Vermont and its first entry into the state of Connecticut.

Founded by oral surgeons, MAX delivers a model tailored for surgeons that integrates complete operational support, cutting-edge technology solutions, and pathways for growth - all while upholding the clinical independence practitioners deeply value.

"We established MAX to address the challenges surgeons face when managing their practices while prioritizing patient care," said Dr. Jason Auerbach, founder and co-CEO of MAX. "Our main focus is understanding surgeons' needs and safeguarding their autonomy. Our growth stems from this core mission, which we believe makes MAX an attractive partner for practices looking to elevate their operations and outcomes."

Since its launch in September 2022, MAX has partnered with 37 surgeons and expanded its reach to 25 practice locations spanning New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Connecticut. Its most recent strategic partnerships position MAX for growth in new markets:



New England Oral Surgery : Recognized leaders in the region, oral surgeons Jeffrey W. Glosser, DDS, and Robert J. Lesny, DDS, join the MAX network, marking its third partnership in Vermont.



Simpson Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery : Under the leadership of Brian Simpson, DMD, the Nanuet, New York-based practice is integrating with Riverside Oral Surgery, representing the practice's first venture into New York state and establishing its 10th location.

Fairfield Oral Surgery: Spearheaded by Todd E. Bloom, M.S., DDS, this partnership in Connecticut signifies MAX's entry into the state and lays the groundwork for expansion into Southern New England.

"Surgeons are the driving force behind MAX's platform," said Mark Censoprano, co-CEO of MAX. "Doctors Glosser, Lesny, Simpson and Bloom are respected leaders in the OMS field who now will have the opportunity to collaborate with a diverse and dynamic network of renowned and highly skilled peers on the latest clinical techniques to advance patient care through MAX's platform."

Typically, the industry has relied on remote dental support organization (DSO) models that outsource services nationwide. While MAX's growth has accelerated, the company prioritizes proximity, offering benefits that remote DSOs cannot replicate, including increased responsiveness, seamless collaboration on patient care initiatives, rapid deployment of new technologies and an advantage when attracting top talent in a competitive landscape through valuable market insights.

"MAX's innovative approach and robust support infrastructure is already transforming practices like ours through recruitment and staffing," said Dr. Glosser. "Now we can compete against larger institutions for top talent in today's market."

Recognizing the long-term growth in specialized oral healthcare, MAX continues to invest in a model that enables surgeons to thrive while navigating a dynamic industry.

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management

Established in September 2022 as the Northeast region's first oral and maxillofacial surgery-only specialty platform, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is a surgeon-led management services organization developed with clinical and surgeon autonomy at its core. Today, MAX supports surgeons across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Connecticut, enabling practices to channel resources, skills and knowledge within the oral surgery specialty, leading industry advancements and delivering the highest standard of patient care. Surgeons have access to a curated network that allows them to collaborate with and work alongside a diverse pool of highly skilled peers who are leaders in their specialty. MAX safeguards surgeons' independence while offering robust support systems, access to advanced technology and opportunities for financial growth.

MAX is backed by MedEquity Capital , RF Investment Partners and Kian Capital. Visit

max-ssm for more information.

About MedEquity Capital

Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, MedEquity Capital is a health care private equity firm that focuses on investing in profitable health care services businesses, most often in the lower-middle market. Since its founding over 20 years ago, MedEquity has invested over $400 million of equity capital, with top decile returns for its investors. Further information is available at .

About RF Investment Partners

RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $30 million to support leading domestic lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have considerable experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien and subordinated debt, alongside preferred and common equity. Further information is available at .

About Kian Capital Partners

At Kian, we forge partnerships to ignite growth and build enduring value. Our goal is to provide flexible financial resources and additional operational horsepower to scale lower-middle-market businesses, realize aspirations and deliver long-term investment returns through genuine partnership. Proud to be recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for four consecutive years, Kian is a private investment firm with $825 million of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value-added distribution and specialty manufacturing. Our team of seasoned investors has over 100 years of collective experience providing transformational capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to founder/owner-operated businesses. To learn more, visit .

