Boostup.Ai And Revops Co-Op Release First Ever Revops Compensation & Impact Survey Report

The 2025 RevOps Compensation & Impact Report by BoostUp and RevOps Co-op uncovers the latest in compensation benchmarks, workload allocation, and process alignment for revenue attainment.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp, a leader in Value-Based Revenue Forecasting, and RevOps Co-op, a community with over 15,000 RevOps professionals, today unveiled the 2025 RevOps Compensation & Impact Report. This comprehensive study, based on responses from more than 1,200 revenue professionals, highlights trends in compensation, workload priorities, and revenue attainment, revealing how RevOps professionals are shaping growth and efficiency.

Compensation Trends for RevOps Professionals

The study offers RevOps professionals a comprehensive benchmark for measuring their earnings against industry peers. With insights based on experience, seniority, and company size, RevOps pros can now better understand their earning potential and negotiate more effectively. This data empowers professionals to assess where they stand in the market and identify factors that may influence their compensation trajectory.

Workload Allocation and Revenue Attainment

According to the study, 48% of respondents ranked GTM strategy as the top driver of revenue success, making it the highest priority in RevOps. More importantly, RevOps teams that align their activities with high-impact priorities, like GTM strategy, see 2x higher revenue attainment compared to those focused on lower-impact tasks. Despite this, only 23% of respondents can prioritize GTM strategy, with many still spending substantial time on tasks like systems administration, highlighting a significant opportunity for workload optimization.

Deal Review Calls and Their Impact on Revenue Outcomes

The report measures the effectiveness of deal review calls on five criteria and reveals the value of deal review calls as a critical practice for revenue attainment. While over 50% of RevOps professionals are not involved in these calls, 59% of respondents say deal reviews are powerful for syncing teams and leadership-and increase revenue target attainment by 3x.

Forecasting Accuracy Benchmark and Formal Processes

An important benchmark in the study is forecasting accuracy: teams that reach at least 82% accuracy by week 8 in the quarter are significantly more likely to hit targets. Additionally, teams with formal forecasting and sales processes see a 67% higher chance of reaching revenue goals, emphasizing the importance of structured processes in RevOps.

"This report underscores the importance of RevOps teams aligning their time with high-impact activities like GTM strategy and structured forecasting," said Justin

Shriber, CEO of BoostUp. "Leaders can use these findings to structure RevOps roles for maximum impact."

"As RevOps continues to evolve, the data and insights in this report provides our community of 15,000 members with a set of clear benchmarks," said Matt Volm, CEO & Founder of RevOps Co-op. "With insights into compensation, workload, and process alignment, RevOps teams no longer need to wonder what other operators like them are doing. Instead, they can just reference this report."

