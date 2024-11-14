MADD Canada Urges Grey Cup Fans To Make Sober Driving Choices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 111th Grey Cup set to bring Canadians together this Sunday, MADD Canada reminds fans to include safety in their game day plans to prevent impaired driving.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. These preventable tragedies impact families and communities nationwide.

“Grey Cup Sunday should be a day for celebrating with friends and family, not a day marked by tragedy,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999.“We want fans to enjoy the game and have a fantastic time, but not at the cost of anyone's life. Let's make this Grey Cup unforgettable by keeping our roads safe.”

MADD Canada is urging all Canadians to help prevent impairment-related crashes, deaths and injuries:



Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never drive a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who's impaired; Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Football fans looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit .

