Porsche Little Rock Hosts Electrifying Grand Opening Celebration

- Justin Luettjohann, Porsche Little Rock General ManagerLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Porsche Little Rock , Arkansas' first official Porsche Center, recently hosted an electrifying Grand Opening celebration highlighted by the unveiling of the all-new Porsche Macan 4/BEV . The excitement was heightened by inspiring addresses from indiGO Auto Group CEO Kelly Wolf, Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America (PCNA), John Cappella, Executive Vice President and COO of PCNA, and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott. Nearly 150 guests attended, including sales and service clients, builders and architects, and city officials.The Grand Opening celebration was a thrill ride of luxury, innovation, and memorable moments. The state-of-the-art showroom came to life as clients mingled with the Porsche Little Rock team and explored engaging activations. A leather embossing station allowed guests to create their own bespoke mementos, while themed culinary stations added flavor to the night. Cypress Social's mouth-watering spread included a slider bar, a mashed potato bar, and a dessert station. DJ Deja Blu kept the vibes festive with a perfect playlist, turning the celebration into an exclusive Porsche party.The evening's main event was the unveiling of the highly anticipated Porsche Macan Electric 4/BEV. Guests gathered around as the sleek new model was revealed, followed by an exclusive walkaround to showcase the latest in Porsche's electrified innovation. Additional Porsche vehicles were showcased in the dealership's service bays.“This Grand Opening was more than an event - it was an unforgettable celebration of Porsche's legacy and future,” said Justin Luettjohann, Porsche Little Rock General Manager.“We look forward to being a vibrant part of the Little Rock community and continuing to share our passion for Porsche with fellow enthusiasts and new friends.”Located at 516 Colonel Glenn Plaza Loop, Porsche Little Rock is a proud member of indiGO Auto Group - the country's premier luxury automotive retailer with 28 dealerships throughout California, Texas, and the Midwest. The all-new facility includes a stunning showroom and a state-of-the-art service center staffed with Porsche Certified Technicians.Porsche Little Rock represents indiGO Auto Group's first foray into the Arkansas market. The company recently added Porsche Sugar Land and Porsche Fort Collins to its roster of Porsche Centers, joining Porsche St. Louis, Porsche North Houston, Porsche Marin, Porsche Palm Springs, and Porsche San Francisco.“indiGO Auto Group is extremely grateful to Porsche Cars North America for the opportunity to expand our footprint in the great state of Arkansas,” Wolf said in his address.“We're thrilled to bring our concierge style, white-glove service to Little Rock.”Founded in 2010 on the firm belief of delivering a purchasing experience that consistently exceeds clients' expectations, indiGO Auto Group stands for a level of expertise beyond traditional dealerships, combining intimate factory knowledge with an authentic automotive passion displayed by each team member. indiGO Auto Group is wholly owned by Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions.For more information visitAbout indiGO Auto GroupindiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 28 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup###

