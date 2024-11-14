Nextbillion Launches Mapfusion: An Advanced Mapping Platform For Smarter Logistics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NextBillion is thrilled to announce the launch of MapFusion, a powerful new mapping built to help logistics businesses optimize operations, enhance performance, and scale exponentially while accommodating dynamic requirements.Now is the era of accuracy and efficiency. Businesses dealing with logistical operations need efficient and advanced mapping solutions that can redefine their approach to orchestrating route planning.Why MapFusionMapFusion offers advanced mapping capabilities that can transform routing challenges and meet the evolving demands of today's mapping landscape.With its map-agnostic architecture, MapFusion allows businesses to integrate both open and proprietary data sources, enabling optimal choices based on geographic and operational needs. With real-time traffic, historical patterns, and incident data, MapFusion delivers accurate, up-to-date mapping insights.MapFusion powers all NextBillion APIs and SDKs, seamlessly integrating with ERP, telematics, and TMS systems. It enables real-time route calculations, ETAs, and extensive customization options, ensuring advanced mapping features effortlessly enhance your existing tech stack.Moreover, users can apply real-time map edits and set routing preferences to optimize operations. Easily avoid road closures, unsafe areas, congested zones, or specific turns, and customize speed limits-all with a few clicks for smarter, safer navigation."MapFusion is more than a product-it's a testament to our commitment to innovation and solving real-world routing challenges. We've built a mapping platform that empowers businesses to navigate complexity, scale with confidence, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving world."- Ajay Bulusu Co-Founder at NextBillionKey Benefits of MapFusionWith MapFusion, users can seamlessly integrate into their existing tech stack using developer-friendly APIs and SDKs, enabling powerful functionality with minimal disruption. The platform empowers businesses of all sizes to streamline operations, manage large datasets, and optimize deliveries efficiently and on time.MapFusion offers flexible deployment options – whether in NextBillion's hosted environment, on-premise or within your cloud infrastructure, ensuring compliance and scalability without limitations. This flexibility allows businesses to achieve rapid growth with customized, end-to-end navigation solutions.To learn more about how MapFusion can transform logistics operations, visit .

