MP BJP Kickstarts Election For Booth Committee

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 14 (IANS) After achieving the target of 1.5 crore members in Madhya Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) kick-started restructuring its booth cadre in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

During the launch of its 'Booth Sagathan Parv' in Bhopal's Huzur Assembly seat, Archana Goswami was unanimously elected as the first booth president, along with 11 committee members on Thursday.

Although the BJP has initiated an election process to elect a booth president to ensure transparency, however, after unanimous consent, Archana Goswami was elected, MP BJP in-charge Ashish told IANS.

The BJP has decided to elect one president and an 11-member committee in all 65,013 booths in Madhya Pradesh. "Each booth committee (11 members committee) will have at least three women," Ashish added.

With this, the BJP will generate more than 7.80 lakh active members. Earlier it was said that the MP BJP unit was assigned the target to enrol 75 per cent of the total 2.24 crore votes polled for the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

The structure of the booth committee has been designed along the lines of state and district committees. The committee members will hold meetings at regular intervals to discuss issues in their particular booths. The committee will be responsible for implementing directions received from the state committee.

“The process of election of the booth committee has begun at every booth across the state on Thursday. Workers will get together to form the booth committee,” Ashish said.

He informed that the process of election of booth committees will continue till November 20.

BJP's nationwide membership drive - 'Sangathan Parv' (organisational festival), which started (in two phases) on September 1 concluded on October 15. More than 1.5 crore new members were enrolled during a month-long drive.