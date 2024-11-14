Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson And All Stars Project Partner To Launch Transformative Dallas Works Youth Summer Employment Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Mayor Eric

L. Johnson and the All Stars Project, Inc. today announced a groundbreaking partnership to create a national model for youth and workforce development through the Dallas Works Summer Employment Program.

"Dallas is a city of opportunity for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic background. Through Dallas Works, we unlock the full potential of our city's youth and set them on a path to success," said Mayor Johnson. "This year, I'm excited to partner with the All Stars Project, whose commitment to excellence makes them perfect for this venture. Through this partnership, we will create a best-in-class internship program that uplifts our youth while benefiting our local economy."

Dallas Works is a comprehensive workforce development initiative launched by Mayor Johnson in 2020. The summer program has provided hundreds of young people with valuable internship experiences, career-focused learning opportunities, and access to recruitment events.

In 2025, Dallas Works will collaborate with the All Stars Project to place over 100 young people from underserved communities in paid internships with local businesses and nonprofits. The All Stars Project aims to enhance the program's impact, connecting youth with innovative development opportunities through performance-based programming.

"The All Stars Project is proud to collaborate with Mayor Johnson on this visionary initiative," said All Stars Project CEO Chris Street. "It is an honor to serve Dallas by leading this program and leveraging the existing incredible workforce resources of some of the city's leading nonprofits and educational institutions. Our decades of grassroots experience and research-backed approach to youth development make us uniquely equipped to help Dallas Works succeed. Together, we can create a model for the nation in preparing young people for the workforce and beyond."

The All Stars Project's expertise in youth development, combined with its successful public-private partnership model, will be instrumental in shaping the program and establishing Dallas as a national leader in providing effective summer internships for youth.

Mayor Johnson and the All Stars Project invite local businesses and organizations to join the Dallas Works partnership and invest in the city's future. By providing internships, mentorship, and support, partners can play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of leaders and strengthening the local workforce.

The All Stars Project is a national nonprofit organization with over 40 years of grassroots organizing and community building. Using the power of performance, the All Stars Project transforms the lives of youth from poor and underserved communities in partnership with caring adults, giving everyone the opportunity to grow. The All Stars Project's award-winning programs bring people from all racial, economic and social walks of life together to create something positive, new and transformative for all involved, the All Stars Project operates nationally in Dallas, TX; Newark, NJ; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond-thanks to virtual expansion-with volunteers, programming and partnerships in over 20 states.

