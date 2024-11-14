Devicie Inks Exclusive Deal With Managed Service Provider Entag To Provide Secure Modern Endpoint Management, Powered By Microsoft Intune

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership positions Devicie at the heart of Entag's Microsoft-first strategy and to drive its Telstra business

Devicie , a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance

solutions, today announced it has signed an exclusive agreement with Entag, a managed (MSP) and leading tech innovator for enterprise and clients.

Devicie and Entag ink exclusive partnership to provide secure endpoint management

"Devicie has secured our first major MSP deal with Entag, a company that we fit nicely with from a technological perspective, but also because our organizations share many of the same goals and optimism for growth," says Colin Britton , COO at Devicie. "We offer MSPs a layer of value with secure, modern endpoint management, powered by both Microsoft Intune and Devicie and we look forward to growing our business and expertise with Entag."

Entag chose Devicie to drive its Microsoft-First strategy, bringing unmatched efficiency, consistency, and scalability to every new Intune 365 customer. As part of the agreement, Devicie is now Entag's exclusive partner across Australia's technology and telecommunications company Telstra's enterprise, business and government channels. This partnership positions Devicie at the heart of Entag's growth strategy.

"Entag is a rapidly growing MSP specializing in Microsoft technologies with a diverse portfolio of customers," says Kris Carver, CEO at Entag. "We are excited to partner with Devicie as they are also highly focused on maximizing value from Microsoft deployments and align with our goal of empowering our customers to streamline operations, drive growth and unlock untapped potential."

"Cybersecurity attacks are becoming much more sophisticated and always changing," says Kevin Magee, Global Director of Cybersecurity Startups @ Microsoft for Startups. "As a member of the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Devicie is well positioned to execute on our shared mission to collaborate within the cybersecurity community and with Entag to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Devicie empowers in-house IT teams and MSPs to get the organization they support into a cloud-native state by automating the implementation and ongoing management of Microsoft Intune. Its multi-tenant solution enables efficient and consistent management of endpoints across multiple clients with zero-touch configuration, automatic updates, application patching, built-in remediation and enhanced management and compliance reporting. With Devicie, in-house IT teams and MSPs can ensure end-users are productive, secure and uniformly adhering to agreed compliance standards at scale, while freeing up critical resources to work on other high-value projects and professional service offerings.

About Devicie

Devicie provides

automated, always-optimized Intune deployment and maintenance at scale.

Devicie's unique approach to an optimal state of modern management - featuring zero-touch configuration, advanced security, and compliance capabilities - transforms Intune adoption and maximizes Microsoft 365 utilization, all without the workload. By fostering synergy between Security and IT departments, as well as empowering CSPs and partners, Devicie emerges as a vital asset for contemporary organizations and partners striving to streamline IT operations and amplify productivity on an international scale. For further details, visit

About Entag

Entag is a leading Telstra Platinum Plus partner and have been providing managed solutions for ICT services across Australia for over a decade.

We're an innovative solutions provider who's committed to helping customers realise the value of their investment in ICT, deliver outcomes and focus on what's important to them, delivering exceptional services to their customers.

Entag has achieved Telstra Queensland partner of the Year for 3 years running, in 2021, 2022 & 2023. Samsung has also taken notice and recognised Entag as a recommended managed service provider, for the innovative solutions we deliver to mobile-first customers.

Our solutions portfolio covers whole of business products and services, from core networking, IoT and 5G connectivity, unified communications, Microsoft 365 and endpoint management, ensuring your staff can get the job done wherever and whenever they need to.

At Entag, we put our people and customers first, with internal reward and recognition initiatives that focus on delivering outcomes and supporting our local communities through events like Valley Velo.

For more information, visit

