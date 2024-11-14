Cinc Syrskyi Visits Assault Brigade In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited one of the assault brigades in Kharkiv region and discussed ways to improve the effectiveness of fire damage.

"I worked in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Cossack Otaman Ivan Sirko in Kharkiv region. We discussed further actions and increasing the effectiveness of fire damage. There will be more enemies destroyed," Syrskyi said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain Andrii Kovaliov, stated that the Russian invaders failed to enter Kupiansk, and the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.