Cinc Syrskyi Visits Assault Brigade In Kharkiv Region
Date
11/14/2024 9:11:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited one of the assault brigades in Kharkiv region and discussed ways to improve the effectiveness of fire damage.
As reported by Ukrinform, he shared this on facebook .
"I worked in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Cossack Otaman Ivan Sirko in Kharkiv region. We discussed further actions and increasing the effectiveness of fire damage. There will be more enemies destroyed," Syrskyi said.
Read also: Ukraine
's military refutes reports
of Russia seizing Illinka
in Donetsk region
As reported by Ukrinform, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain Andrii Kovaliov, stated that the Russian invaders failed to enter Kupiansk, and the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MENAFN14112024000193011044ID1108886603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.