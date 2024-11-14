Papa Establishes Industry-Leading Trust & Safety Standards, Detailed In New, In-Depth Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The transparency report-the first to be released by a caregiving platform-provides a roadmap for other organizations striving to facilitate safe in-person interactions at scale

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa, an end-to-end human care supporting social needs, released today a new transparency report detailing its extensive Trust & Safety practices. Recounting its experiences implementing dozens of operational and product enhancements over the last two years, the report serves as an honest assessment of challenges facing in-person care and a guide for others in the space looking to advance it.

“We've known since the early days that building this company and scaling a new kind of person-centric care would be challenging-and we've always been up to the task. While people are imperfect, the care they provide is also irreplaceable,” said Andrew Parker, founder and CEO of Papa.“I'm extremely proud of the improvements we've made and the best-in-class program we've built that make Papa the safest in-home care delivery platform on the market today, with more than 99.8% of visits occurring without a reported safety incident.”

Written in collaboration with a panel of multidisciplinary Trust & Safety experts, the inaugural report outlines Papa's innovative approach to facilitating safe platform interactions at scale, particularly in contexts involving vulnerable populations in one-on-one, in-home settings. The company's activities are organized under three pillars-Prevent, Support, and Act (PSA)-ensuring Papa prevents issues upstream, supports safe interactions as they happen, and takes action against violations of policies and standards.

“Human connection is essential to physical, mental, and social health, but facilitating thousands of in-person interactions across the country every week comes with inherent challenges,” said Papa's Head of Trust & Safety, Jane Yu.“We've invested significant time and resources to develop high-quality Trust & Safety practices that prioritize and protect both Papa Pals and the communities they serve. We're contributing what we've learned along the way so we, as an industry, can work and grow together to make in-person care a safe and trusted experience for all.”

By 2040, forecasts predict that the U.S. aging population will have grown to 80 million people and that we will have a national shortage of both 11 million family caregivers and 355,000 paid caregivers to care for them. Papa's human-centered platform fills this critical gap. Leveraging a national network of highly vetted companions, called Papa Pals, Papa partners with health plans and employers to address social needs and fill gaps in support for those who need it. Eligible members can schedule visits with qualified Papa Pals for themselves or, in some cases, loved ones, and request assistance with daily living tasks, such as grocery shopping, transportation to doctor's appointments, medication pickups, and more.

Since its founding in 2017, Papa has provided more than 2.6 million visits across 7,300 cities. For more information on Papa's commitment to trust and safety, read the full report at . To learn more about Papa's services and impact, visit .

Papa is a new kind of care, built on human connection. Across the country, health plans and employers look to Papa to provide vital social support by pairing older adults and families with Papa Pals, trained and vetted companions, who provide a helping hand and an open ear, resulting in less loneliness and better health. Furthered by its remote team of social care navigators, Papa also offers ancillary outcomes-driven impact programs designed to help health plans improve health equity, enhance Star Ratings, and reduce costs. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Papa is backed by Canaan, Tiger Global Management, Comcast Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TCG, Initialized Capital, and Seven Seven Six, among other revered institutional and individual investors. We envision a world where no one has to go it alone. Learn more at papa.com .

