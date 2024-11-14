OMODA & JAECOO Accelerates Past 360,000 Global Sales, Fuelling Momentum for UAE Expansion

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 13, 2024: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automotive brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, continues to show strong momentum and draw global interest, with total sales exceeding 360,000 units in just 18 months. This achievement, marked by consistent monthly sales exceeding 20,000 units since April 2024, underscores the brand's rapid growth and sets the stage for its highly anticipated entry into the UAE market.



This strong momentum is fuelling OMODA & JAECOO's strategic expansion into key markets, including the establishment of its highly anticipated Middle Eastern Hub in the UAE. With accelerating sales figures worldwide, the brand is poised to make a significant impact as it prepares to launch a range of vehicles tailored to the preferences of UAE consumers. This expansion is expected to further accelerate the brand's trajectory, solidifying its presence and driving strong success in the region and beyond.



Commenting on the brand’s record global sales, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: “Reaching this sales milestone in just 18 months is a powerful testament to the dedication of our team and OMODA & JAECOO’s resonance around the world as a brand. As we continue to expand globally, these results fuel our excitement for our next chapter: OMODA & JAECOO’s official entry to the UAE market.



"We are confident that this upcoming expansion will mark a strategic evolution that positions the Middle East as a pivotal region for our brand's future. As we continue to bring new products, new technology and new ecosystems in the Middle East, OMODA & JAECOO’s pathbreaking models will deliver cutting-edge design, innovative technology, and premium experiences to the region for the very first time.”







