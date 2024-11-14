Heidelberg Materials North America Announces Sustainable Advancements At Edmonton Cement Plant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heidelberg Materials North America has introduced sustainable innovations at its Edmonton Cement Plant, replacing up to 50% of fossil fuels with low carbon alternative fuels.

Irving, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce significant environmental advancements at its Edmonton cement plant, marking substantial progress towards more sustainable and waste management.

With support from the Province of Alberta through the Industrial Efficiency and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Program and with a $2.4 million investment from the Government of Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction fund through Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), the Edmonton cement plant has made a major investment in cutting-edge equipment and infrastructure, enabling the replacement of up to 50% of fossil fuels used in cement production with low carbon alternative fuels (ALCF). These are sourced from municipal, construction, and demolition waste materials, which would otherwise end up in landfills.

Their use brings a host of environmental benefits, including:



Significantly reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from combustion, as biomass in ALCF replaces carbon from fossil fuels.

Lowered GHG emissions from avoided landfill gas emissions.

Enhanced land use by extending the lifespan of existing landfills. Elimination of persistent environmental wastes, such as plastics, from the ecosystem.

Local waste managers in the Edmonton region, including the City of Edmonton's sophisticated Refuse Derived Fuel plant, process only non-hazardous wastes into high-quality alternative fuels. These fuels are then used as a consistent feedstock for the Heidelberg Materials kiln system.

"At Heidelberg Materials, we are not just producing cement, we are crafting a sustainable future,” said Joerg Nixdorf, Vice President of Cement Operations for the Northwest Region of Heidelberg Materials North America.“The advancements at our Edmonton Cement Plant reflect our leadership in environmental responsibility and our commitment to lowering our carbon footprint through innovative and efficient utilization of low-carbon fuel sources."

“Advancing technology solutions that will help keep valuable materials in the economy and out of landfills makes good environmental and economic sense,” said Justin Riemer, CEO of ERA.“Our hope is that any positive results or lessons learned by Heidelberg Materials will encourage others in the cement industry to do the same, giving this investment a greater, far-reaching impact.”

“This is an Alberta success story, as industry works to reduce emissions while keeping Albertans working and our economy strong,” said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas.“We're proud to help support this project, which make this facility one of the most advanced cement plants in Canada.”

As part of the project, Heidelberg Materials has implemented rigorous material testing protocols and process combustion control systems at both the supplier and plant sites to ensure the highest quality and safety standards. The project is expected to divert approximately 100 kilotons per year of non-hazardous waste from landfills, contributing to the global cement sector's drive for CO2 emissions reductions through energy recovery from waste.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We're developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

Attachment

Heidelberg Materials North America's Edmonton Cement Plan

CONTACT: Jeffrey Sieg Heidelberg Materials North America 9726536011 ...