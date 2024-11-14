Poland unveils new US missile defense base in Redzikowo

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Secretary General Mark Rutte participated in the unveiling of a US missile defense base in Redzikowo, northern Poland. The base, called "Aegis Ashore," is a crucial component of NATO's missile defense strategy. It is designed to detect and intercept short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles, enhancing the alliance's defensive capabilities.



The Aegis Ashore base will operate under NATO command and the US European Command, strengthening the security framework of NATO member countries, particularly in Eastern Europe. This installation is part of NATO's broader efforts to improve missile defense systems across the continent, especially in the face of growing geopolitical tensions.



The deployment of this missile defense system has raised concerns in Moscow, with Russian officials vowing to take countermeasures. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia would take the necessary steps to maintain military parity in response to the Aegis Ashore installation in Poland.



The base's unveiling comes at a time of heightened military activity and ongoing tensions between NATO countries and Russia, particularly regarding security in Eastern Europe and missile defense systems. The move is expected to further solidify NATO's defensive posture in the region.

MENAFN14112024000045015839ID1108886027