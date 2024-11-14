Oil leader secures case against climate demonstrators

(MENAFN) Shell has successfully overturned a court ruling that demanded it sharply cut its greenhouse emissions, in a landmark victory against environmental groups in the Netherlands. The case, initially brought by Friends of the Earth and other NGOs in 2019, accused the British oil giant of failing to do enough to combat climate change. The Hague’s appeals court ruled in favor of Shell on Tuesday, dismissing the previous decision that required the company to reduce its emissions by 45% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.



In 2021, a lower court had ordered Shell to meet these ambitious targets to help limit global warming, as set by the 2016 Paris Agreement. The ruling also included reductions in emissions caused by the use of Shell's products, such as the fuel burned by consumers. However, the appeals court found that Shell was already making efforts to reduce its emissions and questioned whether emissions from product use could effectively contribute to climate mitigation.



Shell expressed its ongoing commitment to becoming a net-zero emissions business by 2050 and halving emissions from its operations by 2030. The company emphasized the growing importance of secure and affordable energy in the face of global challenges.



Friends of the Earth, while disappointed with the decision, vowed to continue fighting for climate justice. The environmental group now has three months to appeal to the Dutch Supreme Court, with a final decision expected within around 18 months. Shell, one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, has been a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 1% of total emissions between 2016 and 2023.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108885974