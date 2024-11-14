Vanterra Foundation Solutions Launches National Platform Of Foundation Repair And Basement Waterproofing Services Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Announces Partnerships with '58 Foundations & Waterproofing, SafeBasements, and Anchored Walls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanterra Foundation Solutions ("Vanterra") today announced it has launched a national of foundation repair and basement waterproofing businesses with a commitment to driving innovation, partnership, teamwork, and long-term growth while preserving business owners' legacies. Kevin Coppersmith, Chief Executive Officer of '58 Foundations & Waterproofing, an award-winning foundation repair and basement waterproofing business and a Vanterra partner company, will lead Vanterra as Chief Executive Officer.



Vanterra is backed by Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm with over $3 billion in assets under management focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses. Percheron's extensive operational capabilities and deep resources will support Vanterra's rapid growth as a leading platform in the attractive foundation repair and basement waterproofing industry.

Vanterra partners with high-quality foundation repair and basement waterproofing businesses across the country, offering a comprehensive suite of best-in-class repair solutions. The platform provides its partner companies with a variety of support services, including training and talent development programs, sales and marketing support to accelerate lead generation, and advanced field technology and infrastructure. Vanterra is dedicated to employee workmanship and safety and collaborates with its partners to provide unmatched customer service to homeowners.

Vanterra's partner businesses today include '58 Foundations & Waterproofing, SafeBasements, and Anchored Walls. Vanterra is committed to preserving its partners' legacies as they continue to serve customers under their existing brands.

Mr. Coppersmith, an experienced industry leader, has served as CEO of '58 Foundations & Waterproofing since 2019. During this time, the business grew by over 350% by focusing on its customer-first culture as well as attracting and developing a talented team of front-line crew members and certified foundation repair experts. Mr. Coppersmith's extensive industry background and operational approach will play an important role in Vanterra's next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to launch our platform of leading foundation repair and basement waterproofing companies in partnership with Percheron," said Mr. Coppersmith. "Our vision is to build a preeminent team of passionate individuals, support them with best-in-class technology and infrastructure, and deliver industry-leading solutions for our customers. Businesses are built and nurtured by people who care deeply about them, and Vanterra will maintain a commitment to our partners' legacies and local brands. We are confident that our platform will enable significant growth opportunities for our teammates, and we are dedicated to being the partner of choice for exceptional foundation repair businesses that share our customer-first mindset and culture of excellence."

About Vanterra Foundation Solutions

Grounded in partnership and teamwork, Vanterra Foundation Solutions is a national platform of leading foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawlspace repair, concrete lifting, radon mitigation, and mold removal services businesses dedicated to high-quality solutions for homeowners across the United States. Committed to being a partner of choice for outstanding businesses in the industry, Vanterra provides companies with extensive resources and expertise to support their growth initiatives, including training and talent development programs, access to high-quality products and equipment, sales and marketing support to accelerate lead generation, and advanced in-field technology and infrastructure. For more information, please visit .



About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading essential services businesses. Percheron has over

$3 billion

in assets under management and supports high-quality essential services businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. For more information, please visit

.



Company Contact

For foundation repair and basement waterproofing services business leaders interested in partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected] .



Media Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Vanterra Foundation Solutions

