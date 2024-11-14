Mindgruvemacarta Names Victor Camozzi Executive Creative Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Seasoned Creative Behind Brands Like Walgreens, Southwest Airlines, AT&T Joins Global Performance-Marketing Agency

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MindgruveMacarta , a global performance marketing, retail media, and data-tech company, has appointed Victor Camozzi as its new Executive Creative Director. In his role, Camozzi will lead the creative and ideation team for MindgruveMacarta's global client roster.



Victor Camozzi, Executive Creative Director

"Victor is a creative visionary with nearly three decades of experience working with some of the most recognizable brands in America," said Chad Robley, Chairman and CEO of MindgruveMacarta. "His ability to foster collaboration and mentor creative talent makes him an exceptional leader. We are proud to have him lead our creative team as more brand marketers seek a performance marketing partner with big brand, full-funnel creative experience."

With over two decades of experience in advertising, Camozzi's work includes the iconic Walgreens "At the Corner of Happy & Healthy" campaign, award-winning commercials for Southwest Airlines, and the re-launch of AT&T as a consumer brand, including the merger of AT&T and Cingular. His expertise spans various industries and high-profile accounts such as BMW, the U.S. Air Force, AARP, Pacifico Beer, and Hallmark greeting cards. Camozzi holds a Bachelor of Science in Advertising and Philosophy from the University of Idaho.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for MindgruveMacarta when we get to redefine what it means to be an integrated agency," said Camozzi. "Traditional branding and digital specialties have been broadly bifurcated in the past, and that's changing. Creativity and strategy must work hand-in-hand to be effective, and our clients deserve efficacy and measurability without compromising bold branding that transcends all mediums."

Camozzi joins MindgruveMacarta as the agency continues to expand following its merger with Icon Commerce , now the largest independent commerce agency in the Midwest.

For more information, visit MindgruveMacarta's website

About MindgruveMacarta

MindgruveMacarta is a global performance marketing, retail media, and data-tech company created from the merger of Mindgruve, Macarta, and Icon Commerce. The agency is comprised of strategists, creatives, media and marketplace experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose - accelerate business growth through data-driven marketing, creative, and commerce. With over 300 experts across the globe, MindgruveMacarta's teams provide integrated performance marketing and retail media solutions for global brands.

