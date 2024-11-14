Arab Cmte. Calls For Ending Genocide, Resuming Education In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- An Arab committee called for ending Israeli occupation's genocidal war on Gaza, allowing in humanitarian aid and reconstruction, including resuming education, providing all supplies, and ensuring international protection for the educational process.

This came in the recommendations issued at the conclusion of the 108th session of the Educational Programs Committee for Arab Students in the Occupied Territories on Thursday.

The committee condemned the occupation's crimes against the educational process in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, which killed thousands of students and teachers alike, and massively destroyed hundreds of schools and universities.

The Committee called on the international community and relevant international organizations to provide international protection for Palestinians, in order to ensure the regularity of the educational process in all its sectors.

It also urged using the decisions of the League's Council regarding developments in the Palestinian cause, as a working guide for producing educational programs directed to Arab students in the occupied Arab territories.

It also called on relevant international organizations, especially UNICEF and UNESCO, to continue providing more educational supplies to students and schools, especially in the Gaza Strip, which has been and continues to be subjected to mass destruction.

The Committee commended the role played by UNRWA in mitigating the effects of the aggression on Gaza, and rejecting and condemning all illegal decisions issued by the Israeli Knesset that aim to end its work in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Furthermore, it stressed the need to continue highlighting the status of Jerusalem in Arab media as the Capital of the Palestinian State and its historical and religious importance to the Arab and Islamic nations, and exposing the increasing Israeli occupation violations against it.

The Committee on Educational Programs for Arab Students in the Occupied Arab Territories held its 108th session over five days, chaired by Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Palestinian Ministry of Education, Ayoub Alian, with the participation of other countries, ALECSO and UNRWA. (end)

