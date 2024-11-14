Germany’S Steadfast Support For Israel’S Submarine Fleet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany continues to be a key ally in bolstering Israel's naval capabilities. The recent christening of the INS Drakon, the sixth Dolphin-II class submarine built by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for Israel, highlights this enduring partnership. The event, held in Kiel, Germany, also confirmed the start of on new Dakar-class submarines.



This development follows Israel's 2022 announcement of a €3 billion agreement with Germany for three Dakar-class submarines. The deal represents a significant upgrade to Israel's naval power and demonstrates Germany's commitment to Israel's defense needs.



Dolphin-II class submarines, like the INS Drakon, are formidable vessels. Each can carry 16 torpedoes and cruise missiles. Some reports suggest they may be capable of launching nuclear-armed missiles, though Israel maintains ambiguity about its nuclear capabilities.



The new Dakar-class submarines are expected to be even more advanced. They may feature vertical missile launch systems, potentially enhancing Israel's strategic deterrence. These submarines are likely to be the largest built in Germany since World War II.



Germany's support extends beyond sales. The German government has consistently subsidized these deals, reflecting its commitment to Israel's security. For the Dakar-class submarines, Germany is expected to cover a substantial portion of the cost.



This cooperation is rooted in Germany's historical commitment to Israel's security, stemming from the aftermath of the Holocaust. It also serves Germany's strategic interests, as Israel has provided valuable intelligence on Soviet-made weapons systems.

The program has faced challenges, including a 2017 corruption investigation in Israel that temporarily halted negotiations. However, the resolution of this issue demonstrates the resilience of German-Israeli relations.



As Israel faces ongoing security challenges, these advanced submarines play a crucial role in its defense strategy. They are believed to provide Israel with a second-strike capability, a key component of nuclear deterrence.



Germany's continued support, despite criticism from pro-Palestinian groups and some domestic opposition, underscores its commitment to Israel's security. This partnership not only enhances Israel's naval capabilities but also strengthens the broader strategic relationship between the two countries.



As construction begins on the new Dakar-class submarines, this collaboration looks set to continue. It ensures Israel maintains its qualitative military edge in an increasingly complex regional environment.

