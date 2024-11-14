On Sidelines Of COP29: ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova Congratulated Leaders Of Three Countries On Climate Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with Mrs. Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA, during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan

ALLATRA at the UN Summit COP 29, Baku, Azerbaijan

ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova held a series of impactful meetings at UN COP29 summit where a historic agreement was reached among Central Asian countries.

- ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the summit, Ms. Ovtsynova engaged in productive discussions with the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Key aspects of international cooperation on climate initiatives were deliberated, with particular emphasis on uniting global efforts to combat climate change and the pivotal role of public organizations in this endeavor.The Republics of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement on the production and transmission of green energy. Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ilham Aliyev, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev endorsed the document.President Tokayev of Kazakhstan remarked that this event opens a new chapter in the collective pursuit of sustainable development. President Aliyev of Azerbaijan highlighted that the agreement elevates the fraternal relations between the countries to a new level. President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan noted that the significance of the agreement extends beyond mere economic interests.ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova warmly congratulated the heads of state on signing the strategic document, underscoring the profound importance of such interstate collaboration in achieving sustainable development goals.“The unification of efforts by three nations in combating climate change is precisely the kind of international cooperation that ALLATRA IPM consistently supports and promotes. Such initiatives not only foster technical and scientific progress but also lay a solid foundation for uniting people around universal dialogue and jointly achieving sustainable development goals,” stated Ms. Ovtsynova.In an exclusive interview with Anewz TV channel, Ms. Ovtsynova further emphasized the urgency of international cooperation in addressing the climate crisis:“Now more than ever, it is crucial to establish effective mechanisms for international interaction. The climate crisis knows no national borders, and only by joining forces globally-from public organizations to governmental structures-can we develop effective solutions to protect our planet.”Dr. Egon Cholakian, national security and climate expert and official representative of ALLATRA, echoed this sentiment:“Creating favorable conditions for international scientific collaboration is a critically important step in the fight against climate change. We must urgently establish effective platforms that unite the scientific community, enabling experts from different countries to work together on solving the climate challenges facing humanity.”About ALLATRA IPM:ALLATRA International Public Movement is one of the leading global organizations dedicated to uniting society around universal human values and addressing contemporary global issues, including climate challenges. The organization actively participates in promoting international initiatives focused on environmental protection and sustainable development.

