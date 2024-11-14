Courtney Winfield-Hill Joins England As Assistant Coach For SA Tour, Women’S Ashes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Courtney Winfield-Hill will join England coaching set-up as an assistant coach for the side's upcoming tours of South Africa and the 2025 Women's Ashes in Australia, said the England and Wales Board (ECB).

Courtney, 37, is currently in a coaching stint with the Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and will up with the England team in South Africa at the conclusion of her current assignment in Australia.

She was a part of the England coaching group for the tour to Ireland in September and worked with Trent Rockets in year's Women's Hundred. "I am really proud to be a part of the set-up. Since working with England teams, I have been made to feel nothing but welcomed and feel the ECB have invested in developing me as a coach.

"The development of the domestic game over the last five years has been brilliant to watch and I have taken a lot from recent involvements with the England A, development games and the Ireland tour. South Africa and the Ashes are two exciting series' and I am really looking forward to linking up and working with the group," said Courtney in a statement.

As a player, the Australia-born Courtney represented Queensland Fire as well as Brisbane Heat as a fast-bowler. After moving to England in 2018, she switched to playing rugby and led Leeds Rhinos to a Grand Final and Challenge Cup double in 2019. She represented England at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 having qualified on residency and currently works for the sport's governing body as senior women's and girls' partner.

In terms of cricket coaching, Courtney previously held a regional academy coach role for Northern Diamonds. She also had an assistant coach role with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this year's Women's Premier League, where they won the title in New Delhi, as well as worked with England women's A and U19 squads.

"Courtney has played such an important role in developing the up-and-coming players on our international pathway and adds tremendous value in any environment she is part of. She will bring a different outlook on the game into the coaching team which will ensure the support we provide to players continually moves forward in what will be an exciting period for the senior team," said Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women's Cricket.