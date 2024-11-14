Qatarenergy Signs 10-Year Sulfur Supply Agreement With Ocpnutricrops

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has signed a long-term sulfur agreement with OCP Nutricrops, a subsidiary of OCP Group – a world leader in nutrition solutions and phosphate-based fertilizers.

Under the terms of the 10-year agreement, QatarEnergy will supply up to 7.5 million tons of sulfur to OCP Nutricrops beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

OCP Nutricrops is a Morocco-based company responsible for developing soil nutrition solutions to address global challenges in food production and sustainability.

Commenting on this occasion, H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“We are pleased to sign this agreement, solidifying our business relationship both with OCP Nutricrops and the Kingdom of Morocco. This agreement marks a significant step in advancing cooperation between our two companies and fostering mutual growth and value for both sides.”

This agreement highlights QatarEnergy's strategy in establishing enduring relationships with reliable leaders in the fertilizers industry, as well as QatarEnergy's commitment to support the global agricultural sector and greater food security.

Qatar is one of the world's largest exporters of sulfur, with a total annual production capacity of around 3.4million tons, which will further increase with the commissioning of new gas production projects in the coming years.