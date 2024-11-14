Shalini Passi Reacts To Karan Johar Roasting Maheep Kapoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Karan Johar recently posted a hilarious of him playfully roasting Maheep Kapoor.

In the clip, he jokingly asks her if she feels threatened by Shalini Passi's rising popularity on“Fabulous Lives of Wives.” Interestingly, Shalini was quick to notice the video. She responded by sharing Karan's Reel on her Instagram Stories, writing,“Love these two.”

On Wednesday, KJo shared the funny video on his Instagram and captioned it,“Have the Mumbai girls taken a leap? I grill Maheep! Who is no Meryl Streep but definitely an OG Bollywood wife for keeps... hope you enjoy this roast @shalini.”

The video opens with Maheep, dressed in an all-black outfit, sitting beside Karan on a couch and questioning why he's filming. Karan zooms in on a designer bag placed next to her, teasingly asking if it's from a collection that's 18 years old. Maheep quickly retorts with a playful tone,“You gifted it to me.”

Karan continues the banter, asking,“Shalini Passi is stealing all the spotlight this season. Are you feeling threatened?” In response, Maheep tries to grab the phone from Karan. He urges her to share her“true feelings,” to which she sarcastically replies,“You're giving me a headache.” He then asks,“Is her popularity giving you a headache?” Maheep smiles, briefly covers her face, and cheekily flashes him the middle finger.

Meanwhile, Shalini was part of the Delhi gang in season 3 of Netflix India's reality series "The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives", alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Chawla.

“Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives”, which premiered on Netflix on October 18, showcased the clash between Mumbai's Bollywood wives and their new friends from Delhi.

The new season introduced three new entrants-Shalini, Riddhima, and Kalyani Saha, alongside the four Bollywood star wives: Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari.