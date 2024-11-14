Press Release

4BIO Capital Becomes First UK Venture Fund Certified by Japan's AMED



4BIO Capital named as the first and only UK-based venture fund to be accredited by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED)

AMED certification allows the firm to support Japanese life science ventures through non-dilutive funding model Selection of 4BIO alongside distinguished institutions is a testament to its position as a key player in Japan's biotech landscape



LONDON, 14 November 2024 – 4BIO Capital (“4BIO” or“the Group”), an international venture capital firm unlocking the treatments of the future by investing in advanced therapies and other emerging technologies, today announces that the Group has been named as a venture capital firm certified under the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED)'s“Drug Discovery Venture Ecosystem Strengthening Project”.

4BIO Capital is the first and only UK-based venture fund to achieve this certification, which allows the firm to support life science projects relevant to the Japanese ecosystem and healthcare needs through AMED's non-dilutive funding model. Ventures backed by AMED-certified VCs can apply for AMED grants, receiving up to twice the investment amount as grant funding without dilution. The selection of 4BIO alongside other four distinguished institutions is a testament to 4BIO's position as one of the key players in Japan's biotech investment landscape.

Since 2018, 4BIO Capital has fostered Japanese innovation in advanced therapeutics. By continuously evaluationg and supporting promising Japanese startups and emerging technologies, 4BIO has built significant access to local innovation. Within its portfolio, 4BIO has backed pioneering companies such as Tokyo based LUCA Sciences. These companies have high-impact therapeutic potential and 4BIO is committed to supporting them on their journeys toward clinical breakthroughs and commercial success.

Kieran Mudryy, Partner at 4BIO Capital said: "The accreditation by AMED validates our commitment to advancing drug discovery and development in Japan. We look forward to leveraging this approval to further support innovative biotech ventures and contribute to the growth of Japan's life sciences ecosystem."

Philippe Fauchet, Venture Partner at 4BIO Capital, commented: “Collaborating with AMED to support the most innovative Japanese biotech startups is an exciting opportunity for 4BIO. This accreditation allows us to utilise AMED's non-dilutive funding model to expand our activities and portfolio in Japan and contribute to the development of the Japanese innovation eco-system."

- Ends –

Contacts