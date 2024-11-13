Biology Students And Lecturers Focus On Sea Turtle Conservation In St Vincent

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KINGSTOWN, St Vincent – The St Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF ) was thrilled to host biology students from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) for an educational field trip focused on sea turtle conservation. This interactive session was designed to support their ongoing research by providing hands-on knowledge about sea turtle preservation and the environment.

The group, consisting of 14 biology students and two lecturers, spent two hours with our conservation team along the coastline. They observed sea turtle habitats, learned about the threats these marine animals face, and understood the ongoing efforts needed to protect them. As we guided them along the beach, our experts Lisa Gaymes and Stephan Hornsey answered questions, encouraged discussions, and shared insights into conservation's critical role in preserving marine biodiversity.

This initiative underscores the SVGEF's commitment to fostering environmental education and inspiring the next generation of conservation leaders. By connecting students directly with the practical aspects of sea turtle conservation, we aim to deepen their appreciation for St Vincent and the Grenadines' unique biodiversity and inspire them to play an active role in its preservation.

