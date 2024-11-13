Spain Blasts Israeli Plans To Annex West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The Spanish of Foreign Affairs condemned as incendiary and provocative the recent remarks by an Israel regarding plans to annex the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

Any attempt to forcibly impose a new fait accompli in the occupied territories will run counter to the provisions of the international law, the Spanish ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came in response to remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that 2025 will be the year of the West annexation to Israel.

The statement recalled the landmark ruling of the International Court of Justice on July 19, 2024, that declared illegitimate Israel's occupation of the Gaza strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem

The ruling urged Israel to end its decades-long occupation, dismantle its settlements, provide full reparations to Palestinian victims and facilitate the return of displaced people. (end)

