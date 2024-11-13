Further Bitcoin Purchases Sends Shares Of This Crypto Company Higher

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) With the price of %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) continuing its ascent since Donald was elected to be the next U.S. President, the enthusiasm around cryptocurrencies continues to grow rapidly. Bitcoin, now trading north of $90k USD has everyone jumping or doubling down on the asset class, individuals and companies alike.

Today, %LQWDTechnologies Corp. (TSXV: $LQWD) (OTC: $LQWDF ) , a provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand for the Lightning Network, announced that the Company has acquired an additional ~5 Bitcoin.

According to the company’s press release, LQWD now holds ~141 Bitcoin, representing 14.1 billion Satoshis (Sats). LQWD remains a debt free company, with the Bitcoin holdings being free and clear of any encumbrances.

This additional purchase forms part of LQWD's ongoing strategic plan launched in 2021 to accumulate Bitcoin as a store-of-value, Bitcoin per share backing and as an operating asset for the Company's Lightning Network platform.

LQWD deploys Bitcoin on the Company's highly scalable global infrastructure network to expand market share and earn fees which are paid in Bitcoin Satoshis.

Shares of LQWD are trading up 5% at $1.68 per share in early-morning trading.