lack of skilled technicians poses a challenge market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Chromatec SDO JSC, Chromtech GmbH, DataApex Ltd., Ellutia Ltd., GERSTEL GmbH Co, GL Sciences Inc., LECO Corp., Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Rigaku Corp., SCION Instruments NL BV, Shimadzu Corp., Scientific Repair Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp..







Gas Chromatography (Gc) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1147.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Chromatec SDO JSC, Chromtech GmbH, DataApex Ltd., Ellutia Ltd., GERSTEL GmbH Co, GL Sciences Inc., LECO Corp., Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Rigaku Corp., SCION Instruments NL BV, Shimadzu Corp., Scientific Repair Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Market Driver

The Gas Chromatography (GC) market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing buying behavior for chromatography tests in various industries. Food safety concerns and the drug approval process are key drivers, as GC is essential for identifying organic compounds in food and pharmaceuticals. Hyphenated chromatography systems, columns, accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables, and gas generators are in high demand. Boiling point, vapor pressure, polarity, volatility, thermal stability, and molecular weights are crucial GC components. Organic compounds, gases, and even complex mixtures can be analyzed using this analytical technique. The drug discovery process relies heavily on GC for estimations of vitamins, preservatives, additives, proteins, amino acids, and other compounds. GC is used in the health care sector for therapies, vaccines, diagnostics, and breath analysis. Instruments like autosamplers, fraction collectors, gas purifiers, and detectors are essential components. Environmental agencies use GC for analyzing toxins, venoms, and explosive compounds. GC plays a vital role in clinical toxicology and nanoparticle research. Skilled professionals operate GC equipment in petrochemical applications, ensuring precision and accuracy. The market includes various types of GC systems, detectors, and accessories for analyzing volatile gaseous compounds using inert gas and a sample injector. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for GC in various industries.



The GC market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced and automated chromatography systems. These systems offer improved accuracy and cost savings, making them essential for various industries, particularly in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. The need for error-free results has led to increased adoption of automated systems. In recent years, these technologies have revolutionized research centers by facilitating cancer research, testing anti-cancerous drugs, and evaluating cytotoxicity. Laboratories are seeking certification for automation to meet the industry's high standards. The GC market is expected to continue growing as more organizations recognize the benefits of these advanced systems.



Market Challenges



The Gas Chromatography (GC) market faces several challenges in the buying behavior of customers due to the complex nature and high cost of the technology. Food safety concerns and the drug approval process are major drivers for the use of GC in industries. Hyphenated chromatography systems, columns, accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables, and gas generators are essential components of GC systems. The success of GC depends on factors such as boiling point, vapor pressure, polarity, volatility, thermal stability, molecular weights, and components of organic compounds. GC techniques are widely used in the drug discovery process, petrochemical applications, health care sector, and environmental analysis. Skilled professionals are required to operate and maintain GC equipment, which includes instruments, systems, detectors, autosamplers, fraction collectors, columns, and accessories. Gas purifiers are essential for ensuring accurate results. Environmental agencies and industries dealing with volatile gaseous compounds, explosive inspection, and clinical toxicology also rely on GC. GC is used for analyzing various compounds, including vitamins, preservatives, additives, proteins, amino acids, estriments, and residual solvents in therapies, vaccines, diagnostic tools, breath analysis, and clinical samples like blood and urine. GC is an analytical technique used for separating and identifying chemical mixtures, making it an essential tool for various industries. Gas chromatography (GC) is a technique used for separating and analyzing complex mixtures of compounds. The process involves vaporizing samples and passing them through a column filled with a stationary phase, which separates the components based on their affinity to the stationary phase and the mobile gas. Skilled professionals, such as gas chromatography technicians, are essential for sample preparation and operation of the GC equipment. In forensic science, experts use GC to analyze biological specimens and crime-scene evidence. Chemical technicians are responsible for maintaining, troubleshooting, and using GC instruments and software tools for chemical analysis. Chemists need expertise in GC, along with other techniques like high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) and titration, to interpret data. The limited availability of individuals with this specialized knowledge restricts the growth of the GC market.

Segment Overview

This gas chromatography (gc) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Consumables and accessories 1.2 Instruments



2.1 Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

2.2 Food and beverages

2.3 Academic and research institutes 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Consumables and accessories-

Gas chromatography (GC) is a technique used to separate and analyze volatile mixtures from chemical compounds. It plays a crucial role in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and environmental testing for purity and contamination analysis, component testing, and compositional analysis of crude oils. Agilent Technologies Inc., and other vendors provide a range of GC consumables and accessories, including ferrules, nuts, tubing, inlet liners, syringes, and septa. Standard detection approaches like flame ionization detection (FID) and electron capture detection (ECD) are widely used due to their sensitivity in monitoring residual solvents in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs, new drug delivery technologies, and increased R&D investments necessitate the development of new techniques to measure the physicochemical properties of solid pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations. This growing need for accurate API detection is driving the demand for GC instruments like gas chromatographs, thereby fueling the market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Gas Chromatography (GC) market is driven by the growing demand for accurate and efficient analysis of volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds. GC is a powerful analytical technique used for separating, identifying, and quantifying these compounds based on their physical and chemical properties. Food safety concerns have fueled the growth of the GC market, as chromatography tests are essential for detecting contaminants and ensuring product quality. The drug approval process also relies heavily on GC for identifying and quantifying active pharmaceutical ingredients and impurities. Hyphenated chromatography systems, such as GC-Mass Spectrometry, offer enhanced capabilities for complex compound analysis. GC separates components based on their boiling points, vapor pressures, polarity, and thermal stability. Volatile gaseous compounds require an inert gas and a sample injector, while the flow controller regulates the mobile phase through the chromatography column for precise and accurate results. Bio-analysis applications, including metabolomics and proteomics, are also significant markets for GC technology.

Market Research Overview

Gas Chromatography (GC) is an analytical technique used for separating and identifying compounds within complex mixtures. Buying behavior for GC is driven by food safety concerns, drug approval processes, and various industries such as petrochemical applications, health care sector, and environmental agencies. GC tests rely on the physical and chemical properties of compounds, including boiling point, vapor pressure, polarity, volatility, thermal stability, and molecular weights. GC systems consist of several components, including columns, accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables, fittings, tubing, pressure regulators, gas generators, and detectors. GC techniques are used in various fields, including drug discovery process, gas chromatography equipment, bio-analysis of compounds like blood and urine, and detection of barbiturates, alcohols, narcotics, residual solvents, and toxins. GC techniques are also used in the analysis of volatile gaseous compounds, nanoparticles, ionic liquids, explosive inspection, and environmental analysis. Skilled professionals operate these systems, which include instruments like autosamplers, fraction collectors, and gas purifiers. GC is widely used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and petrochemicals due to its precision and accuracy. GC is a valuable tool for detecting and quantifying compounds in various matrices, from clinical toxicology to breath analysis. It is used in the analysis of organic compounds, stationary phases, mobile phases, and components like proteins, amino acids, vitamins, preservatives, and additives. GC plays a crucial role in the detection of drugs, anesthetics, antihistamines, anticonvulsants, anti-epileptic drugs, sedatives, hypnotics, and toxins. It is also used in the analysis of explosives and environmental pollutants. GC techniques are continually evolving, with advancements in hyphenated chromatography systems, such as GC-MS and GC-FID, providing enhanced capabilities for compound identification and quantification. The global GC market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for analytical tools in various industries and the need for accurate and reliable compound analysis.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Consumables And Accessories

Instruments

End-user



Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology



Food And Beverages



Academic And Research Institutes

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

