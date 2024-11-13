(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The International Federation of Association (FIFA ) announced that Qatar will host three matches from the Intercontinental Cup, formerly the Club World Cup, from December 11th to 18. One Brazilian team will be in the mix, and that will be either Atlético-MG, out of Minas Gerais, or Botafogo, out of Rio de Janeiro.

Whichever of the two wins the Copa Libertadores final on the 11th will take on Mexico's Pachuca, the winner of the Concacaf Champions Cup, which spans North and Central America and the Caribbean, Pachuca, do México. The Libertadores final is slated for November 30 in Argentina.

The winner of the match in Qatar on the 11th will move on to the semifinal on December 14 against Egypt's Al Ahly, the reigning African champion. Whichever team makes it through the semifinal will take on the Champions League champions, Real Madrid, from Spain, in the Intercontinental Cup final on December 18.

Tickets

According to the FIFA Local Organizing Committee (LOC), the games in Qatar will be played at Lusail Stadium and at Stadium 974. General ticket sales begin on November 21. Presales for Visa cardholders open on Thursday (14).

Read more:

Bahrain School Games: Brazil wins 52 golds



©Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu/AFP

The post Qatar to host Intercontinental Cup matches appeared first on ANBA News Agency .