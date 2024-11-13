New Read-Aloud Picture Book ALL KINDS OF FLOWER RHYMES Boasts Interesting Flower Facts While Fostering A Love Of Learning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Professional artist turned children's picture author and illustrator inspires future generations of anthophiles in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a professional artist known for her still life and floral paintings, Angela T. Hellman has always found inspiration in flowers. Attaching memories to certain blooms, she can still recall the impact of seeing a sunflower for the first time . Yet, while in discussions about her work, she discovered many adults were not familiar with the names of different kinds of flowers. Motivated to share her passion with future generations, Hellman presents her first children's book, an upbeat read-aloud to cultivate curiosity and a love of learning .

In“All Kinds of Flower Rhymes,” Hellman encourages young readers to observe the world around them. Teaching the names and interesting traits of various flowers, she encourages an appreciation for nature.“Creating this book allows me to educate children in a lighthearted way,” Hellman says. Differentiating her book from others, Hellman employs simple rhyming sentences and colorful illustrations that both children as well as the adults reading to them will enjoy again and again.

“All Kinds of Flower Rhymes” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and .

About the Author:

Angela T. Hellman is an award-winning professional artist and debut children's storybook writer/illustrator. She began studying painting in Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Manhattan at the Arts Students League. She holds a B.A. in graphic design and fine art from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. Prior to working as a professional artist, she was a graphic designer, art director, and elementary school art teacher. She and her husband live in North Carolina, have seven children, two grandchildren a dog named Bravo.

Simple drawing instructions and discussion questions that accompany the book can be found on her website . For more information about the author and her work, please visit her there or any of her social media platforms.

