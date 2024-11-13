Roads To Success Launches Comprehensive Digital Literacy Program In The Bronx With Support From AT&T

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Youth attend Roads To Success 2024 Annual Summit

Roads to Success Launch Digital Literacy Program with AT&T in the Bronx

- CEO, Sheila DukeNEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roads to Success (RTS) is thrilled to announce the launch of its Digital Literacy Program at the Boston Secor Community Center, Bronx, on November 21, 2024. This program is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and equipping community members with the skills needed to navigate the digital world confidently and safely. Supported by AT&T , the program will provide targeted digital education for youth and adults in the Boston Secor community.The RTS Digital Literacy Program offers two tracks to address specific needs within the community: The Youth Track introduces safe and responsible digital practices, digital creativity, and critical thinking, while the Adult Track equips learners with tools for effective online communication, financial transactions, and professional digital literacy. With the newly opened AT&T Digital Literacy Room, RTS has transformed our tech space into a dynamic learning hub, and we're excited to have AT&T's investment in advancing digital literacy for our program participants.“At AT&T, we believe every student deserves an opportunity to make their dreams a reality. And we have been working to help bring the right resources and the right technology to the right places, so that students can achieve their goals. Our investment in the digital literacy programming and tech lab at Roads to Success directly reflects our commitment to get more New York kids connected and make an impact in the communities we serve. We're grateful for the opportunity to support with these students, and for the important work done each day by Roads to Success,” said John Emra, President – AT&T Atlantic Region.Sheila Duke, CEO, RTS said, "The Digital Literacy Program marks a pivotal step forward for our community. Thanks to AT&T's support, we are bringing digital education directly to the residents of Boston Secor, helping them build confidence and thrive in a digital society.”The event on November 21st will feature demonstrations, an introduction to the program curriculum, and opportunities to explore the AT&T Digital Literacy Room. Local elected officials, RTS representatives, and AT&T executives will provide insights into the partnership and the long-term vision for digital inclusion in the Boston Secor community. The RTS Digital Literacy Program is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing critical needs for digital education.About Roads to Success, IncRoads to Success (RTS) is a youth development organization dedicated to empowering the future leaders and changemakers of New York City. RTS serves vibrant yet under-resourced communities of East and West Harlem, South Bronx, and Central Brooklyn. Through academic support, social-emotional learning, workforce skill-building, financial literacy, and post-secondary education orientation, RTS provides young people with the tools they need to succeed.Roads to Success currently serves 7,000 young people annually across East and West Harlem, South Bronx, and Central Brooklyn. Our programs focus on academic support, social-emotional learning, workforce skill-building, financial literacy, and post-secondary education orientation. We are committed to providing young people with the tools they need to succeed and become positive members of their communities.For more information, visit roadstosuccess or contact us at ....

