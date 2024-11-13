Luvbuds Launches 'WHAT INFLATION?' Movement With Aggressive Price Slashes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Standing Firm Against Rising Costs: LuvBuds Prices Are Going Down While Everything Else Goes Up!

- Brett Harris, CEO and OwnerDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where prices for everyday essentials-groceries, gas, rent, and utilities-continue to climb, LuvBuds is turning the tide. Today, the wholesale accessory leader proudly announces their "WHAT INFLATION?" movement, a bold initiative to provide customers with unbeatable deals while the rest of the world struggles with rising costs. As part of their commitment to being the industry's best priced source for dispensary supplies, LuvBuds is slashing prices on key products, reinforcing our dedication to offering value like never before.“We recognize that the pressures of inflation are hitting everyone hard,” said Brett Harris, CEO and Owner of LuvBuds.“But we also know that now more than ever, our customers need a partner that has their back. That's why we're cutting our prices-proving once again that LuvBuds is the best solution for dispensaries looking for the best price, best service, best selection, and best customer service in the industry"This movement isn't just about lowering prices for the sake of it. LuvBuds has carefully timed these price cuts to ensure that they have the maximum positive impact on our customers' businesses. Whether you're restocking for the holidays, expanding your selection of glass, electronics, cones, papers, or accessories, LuvBuds' new pricing means better margins for you.Significant savings are available across all of LuvBuds' product categories, with price reductions on a wide variety of SKUs. Customers are encouraged to visit their website or connect with their sales reps to explore the full range of discounts.LuvBuds is sending a loud and clear message: "WHAT INFLATION?" is not just a slogan-it's a movement. And it's here to ensure that every dispensary, no matter the size, has access to the highest quality products at unbeatable prices.About LuvBuds:LuvBuds is a leading wholesale distributor of dispensary supplies, offering top-quality products at the industry's best prices. From glassware to smoking accessories, electronics to novelty items, LuvBuds is your go-to partner for stocking your dispensary with what matters most. Learn more about the LuvBuds "WHAT INFLATION?" movement and explore our product offerings at shopluvbuds .

