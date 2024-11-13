Gradual Import Restrictions On Laptops, Computers Starting 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 13 (KNN) India is preparing to implement graduated restrictions on the of laptops, tablets, and personal computers beginning next year, as part of a strategic move to boost domestic manufacturing.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the plans to initially cap imports at 5 percent, with further reductions anticipated in subsequent years.

The proposed policy marks a significant shift from India's current unrestricted import for IT hardware. The measure is expected to have substantial implications for the nation's USD 10 billion IT hardware market, which presently depends heavily on foreign imports.

In early November, government officials conducted consultations with industry leaders representing major technology companies, including IBM, Dell, and Lenovo.

During these discussions, authorities assured stakeholders that the transition would be facilitated through a fully automated online system, eliminating manual customs interventions.

The initiative aligns with India's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, aiming to incentivise domestic manufacturing while addressing security concerns.

Officials noted that approximately 70 percent of laptops and related electronics are currently imported from China and Hong Kong, emphasising the strategic importance of diversifying supply chains.

This development follows India's initial attempt to regulate IT hardware imports in August 2023. While that effort was postponed following industry feedback, the government implemented an import management system requiring companies to register their imports – a requirement that remains in effect until December 31, 2024.

(KNN Bureau)