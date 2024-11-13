Cyberrisk Alliance Announces Honorees For The 2024 Women In IT Security Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), together with its news and information brand SC Media, today announced the honorees for the 2024 Women in IT Security Recognition Program. Now in its 11th year, this program celebrates women who have made outstanding contributions to cybersecurity across North America.



View all 2024 Women in IT Security honorees here:



This year's program received 50% more nominations than the previous year, a welcome signal of increasing enthusiasm for recognition of the critical role that women play in the cybersecurity field. Honorees were chosen by a panel of women judges consisting of CISOs, cybersecurity directors, and privacy and governance experts from leading organizations.



The 2024 Women in IT Security judges panel includes:



Sue Bergamo - CISO & CIO, BTE Partners



Felicia Hedgebeth - CIO, Georgia Department of Banking and Finance



Gretchen Hiley - CISO, North America, Randstad USA



Christina Liaghati, PhD - Trustworthy & Secure AI Department Manager, MITRE



Cynthia Overby - Director of Security, Customer Solutions Engineering, Rocket Software



Nandita Rao Narla - Head of Technical Privacy and Governance, DoorDash



Shilpi Ganguly - SVP, IT and Cybersecurity, Allen Media Group



The 2024 Women in IT Security honorees represent a diverse array of industries, ranging from finance and cybersecurity consulting to government, healthcare, and technology innovation. Among this year's honorees are Chief Information Security Officers, founders, senior intelligence analysts, and executive vice presidents, each bringing unique expertise to their roles. These leaders operate across all levels, from directors and senior managers to board members and executives - women making essential contributions to security organizations of all sizes.



"The Women in IT Security program highlights women who are not only excelling in their roles but are also redefining what's possible within our industry," said Heidi Murphy, Director of Community Development at CyberRisk Alliance. "This year's nominees exemplified a breadth of experience, passion, and resilience, inspiring others to make impactful contributions to cybersecurity."



The 2024 honorees were selected across four distinct categories, each representing the unique ways in which women are shaping the future of information security:



Cybersecurity Veterans: Honoring individuals with long-standing records of consistent achievement and innovation in cybersecurity.



Power Players: Recognizing women who have ascended to positions of influence, impacting the market through their leadership and dedication.



Advocates: Celebrating those who champion cybersecurity awareness, diversity, and advancement within the industry.



Women to Watch: Featuring emerging leaders who are poised to drive the next wave of industry growth and innovation.



SC Media's editorial team will feature in-depth coverage of achievements and insights from the 2024 Women in IT Security honorees throughout November. Honorees also have the opportunity to amplify their recognition through special licensing packages throughout the rest of 2024. Additionally, CRA is committed to supporting gender diversity and leadership in cybersecurity.



“This program goes beyond recognizing the presence of women; it celebrates their impact on the industry,” said CRA President John Whelan.“The 2024 honorees stand out for their expertise, perspective, and influence. We hope that their stories inspire all members of the cybersecurity community to seek out, recognize, and learn from these women and others that continue to shape and drive meaningful progress across the field.”



