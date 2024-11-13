MP Police Holds Review Meeting On Ujjain’S Simhastha Kumbh 2028

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Director General of (DGP) Sudhir Saxena on Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior cops to start preparation for Simhastha Kumbh-2028 in Ujjain.

Retired IPS officers, who served in the previous two Simhastha (2004 and 2016), including former DGP Sarabjeet Singh, who was IG Ujjain in 2004, were special invitees to the meeting held at Police Headwaters (PHQ).

In the meeting, retired IPS officers shared their experiences in two previous Simhastha and also suggested establishing a strong crowd management system and proper training sessions for police personnel will be deployed in Ujjain during Simhastha Kumbh.

DGP Saxena said that a strong monitoring system will be needed to keep a close watch on anti-national elements. He also directed officials to identify the areas where police Chowkis and checkposts would be established during the Kumbh Mela.

Madhya Pradesh government has already started preparation for Simhastha mela, the largest congregation of Hindus, which is held once in 12 years, and holds a special place nationally and globally and the preparations are being made keeping all these factors in mind.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has earlier stated that around 15 crore visitors from across the world are expected to visit Ujjain during a month-long Simhastha Kumbh 2028.

Last month, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government will allow saints, seers, sages, and religious leaders to build permanent ashrams in the temple town of Ujjain on the lines of Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

The state government has already sanctioned a budget of Rs 5,882 crore for Simhastha mela for several projects, including the construction of 'ghats' along the Kshipra river.

As a large number of visitors would land at Indore airport and then they will drive to Ujjain for Simhastha Mela, the road connectivity between these two cities would be crucial. Besides this, the state government has also working on strengthening rail connectivity.