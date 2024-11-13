Stardock Releases Desktopgpt 1.0, A New App For Bringing AI To The Desktop

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DesktopGPT is an innovative new application that brings AI to the desktop with a focus on quick interactions and powerful templates that help everyone get the most out of AI.

Stardock has announced the general availability of its newest desktop application that puts the power of AI at your fingertips. DesktopGPT® is an application that brings the latest AI models to Windows 10/11 for quick interactions, powerful prompting with templates, and is designed to be a keyboard-first experience.

With DesktopGPT, Stardock is bringing the power of AI to desktop with unique features that makes it easy to jump in-and-out of interacting with multiple large language models (LLM). With access to GPT-4o Mini, GPT-4 Turbo, and more, users have flexibility to easily move between models to find the right tool for their interactions.

A core feature of DesktopGPT is the powerful templates that make it easy for beginners and advanced users to engage with various LLMs (Large Language Models). From translating text in multiple languages, to writing cover letters or subject lines for emails, DesktopGPT focuses on quick interactions to improve your workflow. And with the Template editor, you can easily create your own templates from scratch or edit an existing template to create a personalized workflow.

"DesktopGPT is the evolution of a tool that we were using internally at Stardock to help us be more effective with our AI interactions," said Brad

Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "And at the heart of DesktopGPT are templates that are a powerful way to streamline your repetitive tasks."

With AI becoming an integral part of the daily workflow, DesktopGPT allows users to adapt large language models to their daily tasks with quick and repeatable templates that automate mundane tasks. And with the speed at which these models are improving, DesktopGPT is designed from the ground up to be flexible.

DesktopGPT is available today exclusively as part of Object Desktop. You can learn more about DesktopGPT on the app page

or explore all the applications in Object Desktop here .

Release Trailer:



Screenshots:



DesktopGPT Input Bar

DesktopGPT Templates

DesktopGPT Response Window

DesktopGPT Template Editor DesktopGPT Response Modifiers

About Stardock: Stardock Software

is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements.

For over 30 years, Stardock has developed software including Fences®, Start11TM, WindowBlinds®, Groupy®, DeskScapes®, Multiplicity®, and more.

