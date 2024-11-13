Opennebula Systems Launches New Connect Partner Program With Opportunities For Vmware Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OpenNebula Systems launches its revamped Connect Partner Program, offering VMware partners new opportunities, tailored cloud solutions, and ongoing support.

- Michael Abdou, Customer Success Manager at OpenNebula SystemsMADRID, SPAIN, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenNebula Systems is excited to announce the launch of its revamped OpenNebula Partner Connect Program . This initiative aims to strengthen collaboration with Business and Technology Partners to create new opportunities within the cloud-edge continuum.As the technological landscape evolves, partnerships are essential for addressing real-world challenges. The OpenNebula Partner Connect Program equips partners with the resources needed to develop solutions, reach new markets, and build sustainable business opportunities. With rising interest from organizations seeking alternatives to traditional platforms like VMware, this program offers VMware partners a chance to diversify their offerings and unleash new business potential.“We've seen a surge of interest from companies looking to expand their multi-vendor strategies,” said Michael Abdou, Principal Account and Customer Success Manager at OpenNebula Systems.“Our revamped Partner Connect Program empowers businesses with advanced tools to meet customer needs while optimizing cloud and edge infrastructure.”Sebastian Mangelkramer, CEO at FullStackS, a long-standing and valuable partner of OpenNebula Systems, added:“OpenNebula is a mature product for the development and operation of highly scalable private cloud environments, which is not only limited to the operation of VMs. When used correctly, OpenNebula provides a complete lifecycle and automation infrastructure for modern workloads that can be customized to meet individual requirements-allowing sustainable, secure, and scalable IT platforms and solutions to be planned, created, and operated.”Key Benefits for Business PartnersThe OpenNebula Business Partner Program provides value-added resellers, system integrators, consulting firms, managed cloud providers, and commercial resellers with essential support for customer engagement and sales growth, including recurring subscription revenue, services revenue, increased profitability, and new business opportunities.Key Benefits for Technology PartnersThe OpenNebula Technology Partner Program certifies collaboration with OpenNebula Systems' engineering team to ensure compatibility and validation of partner solutions, allowing partners to expand their offerings and integrations, demonstrate proven compatibility with tested and certified products, promote their offerings to thousands of OpenNebula users, and contribute to the cloud-edge innovation ecosystem.Technology Partners can choose from options such as Independent Software Vendors, Infrastructure Software Vendors, and Platform Infrastructure Providers.Unlock New Horizons for VMware PartnersVMware Partners can benefit from tailored approaches for new private cloud environments that meet their customers' unique requirements. The program facilitates smooth transitions to OpenNebula, minimizing disruption during the migration process. Partners will also have access to expert consultancy services to optimize cloud operations. Furthermore, ongoing support for subscription management ensures lasting value and seamless service.The OpenNebula Partner Connect Program presents an exciting opportunity for partners to collaborate in crafting and delivering innovative cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market. We welcome all interested organizations to explore the Partner Program Guide and discover the advantages this program offers, as well as learn about our existing Partners-companies that have already placed their trust in collaborating with OpenNebula Systems.About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula and provides SLA-based support and professional services to its community of corporate users. Focusing on simplicity, flexibility, and vendor independence, OpenNebula offers comprehensive cloud and edge solutions for enterprise private, hybrid, and edge cloud infrastructure. The company's platform seamlessly combines the agility of public clouds with the control of private clouds, enabling organizations to meet the evolving needs of developers and DevOps practices. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence, with offices in Europe and the United States.OpenNebula has long been a leader in the open source cloud management software space, with a proven track record across various industries. Success stories include FinTech companies like MX, gaming enterprises such as EveryMatrix, Cloud Service Providers like Dustin, and online suppliers like CEWE. These organizations have leveraged OpenNebula for large-scale deployments, cloud federations distributed globally, and single cloud instances scaling beyond 2,000 hosts.

