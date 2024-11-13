Megameta Universe Founders Convene In Singapore To Drive Blockchain & AI Innovations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant step forward for blockchain and AI development, MegaMeta Universe LTD (MMU) founders recently gathered in Singapore to discuss the strategic path for their groundbreaking Launchpad and Web3 Community. This high-profile meeting brought together MMU's leadership, experts, and key partners to advance the company's roadmap for innovation, community empowerment, and global impact.







Singapore, known for its thriving tech ecosystem and support for digital innovation, provided an ideal setting for MMU to deepen its commitment to empowering individuals and startups in the Web3 space. MMU's vision for a fully integrated launchpad for blockchain and AI projects was central to the discussions, complemented by a vibrant community network. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge resources, MMU is dedicated to driving forward the decentralized technologies that will define the next digital transformation era.

Key focus areas included enhancing MMU's Launchpad and Web3 Community to support a broader range of blockchain and AI projects, from DeFi platforms to real-world asset tokenization. The founders also explored expanding the MMU incentives program to reward active community participants and create financial growth opportunities for contributors.

As part of this milestone event, MMU hosted an exclusive Meet & Greet with MetaNova Verse's CEO and CMO. This session offered attendees a unique opportunity to engage directly with the visionaries behind MetaNova Verse , gain insights into upcoming developments on its Layer 1 blockchain, and explore the synergies between MetaNova Verse and MMU. Through this strategic collaboration, MMU is set to leverage MetaNova Verse's high-performance blockchain to support seamless integration with EVM and Cosmos-based applications, fostering a robust foundation for Web3 innovation.

This landmark meeting underscores MMU's commitment to establishing itself as the world's leading blockchain and AI innovation launchpad. Its clear focus is on delivering the tools, resources, and support that drive growth and success within the Web3 space.

For more information on MMU's latest initiatives and community opportunities, visit .

