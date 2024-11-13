Fujifilm Unveils The Development Of Its First Digital Filmmaking Camera – FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a large format sensor and rich, true-to-life visuals, FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA will pave the way for a new era of production and creation

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Corporation announces that it is developing its first digital filmmaking camera, FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA (GFX ETERNA), with plans for a release in 2025.

GFX ETERNA will feature the large format GFX 102MP CMOS II HS sensor, which is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor, combined with the X-Processor 5 high-speed image processing engine. This pairing enables filmmakers to create rich, true-to-life visuals with enhanced flexibility in post-production. GFX ETERNA will also feature a native G mount with a removable PL adapter.

Fujifilm will showcase GFX ETERNA at the Inter BEE 2024 media event, which will be held November 13 – 15, 2024 in Makuhari Messe - Japan.

Since its founding in 1934, the Fujifilm Group has played an important role in the global film industry – notably, developing ETERNA series motion picture color negative film, and introducing Premista Series and ZK Cabrio Series cinema zoom lenses.

Fujifilm introduced the groundbreaking GFX System of mirrorless digital cameras in 2017, adding continuous improvements since, including its video capabilities.

GFX ETERNA is set to revolutionize high-end production. Leveraging Fujifilm's expertise and experience in the field of filmmaking, the company will combine the exceptional capabilities of Fujinon lenses with the advanced technology of GFX System cameras.

In addition to the development of GFX ETERNA, Fujifilm is also working on the development of a GF power zoom lens. It is planned to have a focal length of 32-90mm.

As the demand for producing feature and short films, television, documentaries, and web streaming content continues to grow, there is an increasing industry need for high-quality footage that can be produced quickly and seamlessly. In preparation for the launch of GFX ETERNA, Fujifilm will conduct rigorous field tests, confirming the company's commitment to deliver high quality, flexibility, and usability in the production space.

For information and ongoing updates about FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA, visit .

