Mobilefuse Announces Partnership With ID5, Enhances Campaign Performance And ROI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading digital advertising and alt ID provider partner, resulting in 77% increased reach for advertisers

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MobileFuse , one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with

ID5, the market-leading identity provider for digital advertising. MobileFuse stands as the one of the first in-app SSPs to adopt the ID5 ID, helping advertisers target and reach audiences and publishers uncover new revenue opportunities – despite the realities of signal loss.

The ID5 ID is a next-generation, privacy-by-design alternative ID that advertisers and publishers use to address audiences, optimize campaigns, and measure performance without legacy identification methods. The ID5 ID works across various channels to support advertising use cases while respecting global privacy regulations, like the GDPR. This partnership showcases MobileFuse's commitment to providing its clients with leading solutions that empower them to reach critical business objectives.

By combining ID5's addressability technology and MobileFuse's highly addressable and data rich supply, MobileFuse advertiser clients have experienced up to 23% lower CPA, 39% lower CPCs, 16% lower CPMs.

"We are committed to becoming a leading provider of unique IDs, ensuring our partners can achieve their campaign goals despite signal loss," said Ken Harlan, founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "By implementing the ID5 ID, we're helping advertisers maintain the benefits of one-to-one targeting and ensuring they can deliver personalized campaigns through our supply – all while staying ahead of evolving privacy regulations."

Together, MobileFuse and ID5 empower advertisers to easily reach addressable audiences without relying on outdated identifiers, such as third-party cookies or MAIDs. Advertisers now have the ability to transact on the ID5 ID to increase addressability across audiences without the use of legacy identifiers. This privacy-focused approach helps advertisers personalize their targeting efforts without compromising on accuracy or compliance.

"Consumers are more connected than ever before, whether that's on mobile devices, CTV, gaming systems, or browsers. ID5 is committed to supporting advertisers in connecting with their audiences across channels, particularly in-app including CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms," said Mathieu Roche, CEO and co-founder of ID5. "By partnering with MobileFuse, we are helping advertisers meet consumers wherever they are while also providing a better user experience rooted in privacy and transparency."

This news follows MobileFuse's recent expanded partnership with LiveRamp , where the company announced the incorporation of their Authenticated Traffic Solution.

ID5 is available to all MobileFuse clients and partners now. For more information, visit .

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company achieved carbon negative status. For more information, visit .

About ID5

ID5 was created to improve online advertising for consumers, media owners, and advertisers, with the ultimate goal of helping publishers grow sustainable revenue. ID5 provides the advertising ecosystem with a transparent, scalable, and privacy-compliant identity infrastructure. Its solutions enable user recognition across media properties and devices, bringing addressability across all digital advertising channels. This enables media owners to better monetize their audiences, advertisers to run effective and measurable campaigns, and platforms to maximize the value of data and inventory for their customers. Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally. For more information about ID5 and its solutions, please visit

SOURCE MobileFuse

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED