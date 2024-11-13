Kuwait Calls For Overhauling Pan-Arab Transports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait called on Wednesday to develop the sector between Arab states, through strategic partnerships and policy coordination between Arab transport networks.

This came about in a speech by Acting Director General of the Roads and Land Transport Authority, (Eng.) Khaled Al-Osaimi, as president of the delegation before the 37th session of the Council of Arab Transport Ministers held in Alexandria.

There are a few areas that deserve special care by Arab countries to develop the transport sector, including modernizing infrastructure, investing in strategic projects, linking ports, airports, and roads networks, to ensure higher efficiency and facilitate the movement of goods, added Al-Osaimi.

The transition to sustainable transports requires the adoption of environmental policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions, and using eco-friendly vehicles, he added.

He also stressed that enhancing security and safety in the transport sector requires the latest international safety procedures.

Al-Osaimi said that cooperation between Arab countries is essential to exchanging experiences in the field of training and qualifying cadres specialized in logistics and safety.

He called on continuing efforts of Arab countries and international organizations to enhance the Arab transport sector.

Al-Osaimi assured |Kuwait's keenness to fulfilling continued economic prosperity in the Arab transport sector, and the participation in the 37th session.

Kuwait's delegation is headed by Al-Osaimi and the Acting Head of the Planning and Follow-up Office at the General Authority for Roads and Land Transport Nour Al-Huda Al-Sammak. (end)

mm







MENAFN13112024000071011013ID1108881783