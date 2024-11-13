American Actor John Krasinski Crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2024 By People Magazine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) American and filmmaker John Burke Krasinski is now People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. During the 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, the magazine announced the actor-writer-director as its pick Tuesday night.

The following development arrived after the internet was confused about Benny Blanco being crowned the winner for this year, reported Hindustan Times.

| Candyman Tony Todd dead at 69 after prolonged illness

Starred in 'The Office' before launching the 'Quiet Place' franchise, Krasinski joked in an interview with the magazine that he's hoping his wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, makes good on a promise to plaster the cover as wallpaper at their home. He takes the mantle from last year's honouree, Patrick Dempsey.

| Why Hollywood's star power couldn't win the vote for Kamala Harris?

Krasinski even told People that his immediate reaction to the honour was“just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.” He added that he thought he might be getting pranked.

About Krasisnki:

The American actor gained fame after playing the floppy-haired, lanky Jim on the US version of the mockumentary The Office and transitioned into the clean-cut, muscular action star on Amazon's Jack Ryan, playing the Tom Clancy character previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck on the big screen.

He also co-wrote, directed and starred in A Quiet Place that grew into a three-film franchise. He created the immensely popular pandemic-era webseries Some Good News.

| Shah Rukh Khan's birthday gift: Hollywood names SRK's 'best' movie entry scene

In 2024, he debuted his sixth directorial effort, IF, a film about imaginary friends that also featured Blunt.

His wife's reaction:

After Krasisnki was named as Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 by People's magazine, his wife Emily Brunt said that she would even like to wallpaper their house with the cover.

Netizens react:

One wrote, "first trump now this? america has failed us"

Another commented, "Have some shame."

A third wrote, "John Krasinski was crowned Sexiest Man Alive, and I'm just sitting here wondering... HOW?!"

"was there no other options?" worte a fourth.