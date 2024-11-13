Qatari economy may increase by 2 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) The World Bank’s Head Economist of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Roberta Gatti, has expected that the Qatari is anticipated to rise by 2 percent in 2024, with steady performance in the hydrocarbon division and robust improvement in the non-oil division, especially in tourism and construction.



Addressing Qatar News Agency (QNA). Gatti noted that there is a stable performance in the hydrocarbon division and any strong performance in the non-oil division is specifically driven by tourism, which was very robust at the start of the current year, but also by construction.



She further pointed out that Qatar has signed significant contracts with European nations and is expanding markets in East Asia. The agenda of expansion lasts as supported by the third National Development Plan that is looking at tourism, IT and other divisions as a way to expand the economic base of the nation.



Gatti expected that growth in MENA is projected to average 2.2 percent in 2024, a moderate rise from the 1.8 percent detected in the previous year, but 1 percentage unit under the pre-pandemic average, when she was asked about the World Bank’s future growth expectations as well as the recent trends for the Middle East and North Africa area.

