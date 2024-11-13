(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 12, 2024: The HR analytics market is on an upward trajectory, with 68% of organisations globally prioritising AI-driven HR analytics solutions, and an expected annual growth rate of 15.2% by 2027, according to Gartner’s 2024 HR Trends Report. This growing demand emphasises the critical need for HR professionals to develop expertise in AI and analytics, making this programme highly relevant for today’s workforce.

Addressing this shift, Indian School of Business Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, announces the launch of its innovative online programme – Transforming HR with Analytics and AI. This programme is crafted to bridge the gap between traditional HR skills and the evolving needs of the modern workplace. It equips HR professionals with the tools and insights necessary to excel in a field where data and AI are reshaping workforce management strategies.

Commenting on the Transforming HR with Analytics and AI programme, Mr. Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus, stated, "HR professionals today must transform themselves into strategic partners who can leverage data to make informed decisions. This programme offers a unique blend of academic insights and practical tools, enabling participants to drive meaningful change in their organisations. "He added, "We are excited to partner with ISB Executive Education to deliver a cutting-edge learning experience that meets the needs of working professionals. This programme is aligned with the future of work, where AI and analytics will play pivotal roles in shaping HR practices."

The Transforming HR with Analytics and AI programme combines academic rigour with practical insights through pre-recorded sessions by globally renowned ISB faculty and industry experts. It features cutting-edge modules on AI and Generative AI in HR, real-world case studies, and analytics tools like Power BI and Tableau for data visualisation. Participants will also benefit from live, interactive doubt-clearing sessions, fireside chats with ISB faculty and industry leading HR leaders and complete a comprehensive capstone project to apply their learning in real-world HR scenarios.

The 16-week programme comprises several key modules designed to equip HR professionals with essential data and AI-driven skills. Starting with foundational concepts in building data-oriented organisations and HR analytics, the programme progresses to cover strategic workforce planning, talent acquisition, and performance analytics. Modules also include AI applications in HR, storytelling with data, and using visualisation tools like Power BI and Tableau. The curriculum emphasises ethical considerations, data privacy, and security, alongside fostering a data-driven culture and leadership in DEI. A capstone project solidifies practical knowledge, aligning participants with industry standards and strategic HR transformation.

The programme is designed to tackle critical HR challenges by applying AI and analytics to areas such as predictive workforce planning, talent acquisition, and employee engagement. Delivered asynchronously, it offers participants the flexibility to learn at their own pace, making it especially suited for HR professionals seeking to enhance their expertise.





