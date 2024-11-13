Wall Street bonuses may increase for the initial time since 2021
(MENAFN) Wall Street companies are projected to pay out greater bonuses the current year in what would be the initial surge since 2021, based on a report by compensation consulting company Johnson Associates.
Bonuses are projected to increase after latest months reached an uptick in deal-making, the Federal Reserve cutting interest volumes and the stock market increasing to record highs.
Alan Johnson, the company’s founder, informed Reuters that "This year has been surprisingly good, and the industry is quite optimistic about 2025, especially with the potential of announcing more M&A deals."
Even though bonuses are increasing for the initial time in three years, they are going to stay below the record levels they hit in 2021, when, Johnson pointed out, there was “abnormally good” profit and compensation.
