(MENAFN) Fyodor Lukyanov explains that Donald Trump’s strategies are often guided by his public statements, particularly his bold promises like ending the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. While such statements may seem unrealistic, they reflect his genuine intent and approach to foreign policy. Speculation about what plans to do on Ukraine is premature, as the specifics are still unknown. What’s important, however, is how Trump’s approach differs fundamentally from President Joe Biden’s.



Lukyanov highlights that Biden and his administration are shaped by Cold War-era thinking, which prioritizes America's global dominance and moral leadership in the world. This mindset frames Russia’s actions in Ukraine as an existential threat to the liberal world order, driving the U.S. to pursue Moscow’s "strategic defeat." Trump, on the other hand, seeks a shift in priorities, focusing on defending specific American interests that offer immediate, tangible benefits rather than pursuing global dominance. For Trump and his supporters, foreign policy is seen as a tool for advancing domestic interests, not as an ideological crusade. This change in outlook means that the Ukrainian conflict would no longer be viewed as a central issue but as part of a larger geopolitical strategy.



Lukyanov also points out that Trump’s reluctance to engage in unnecessary wars is widely acknowledged, even by his critics. While he uses strong negotiations and leverage in foreign relations, he sees war as irrational and counterproductive. Examples from his first term, such as the Abraham Accords and the meetings with Kim Jong-un, demonstrate his preference for diplomacy and pragmatic solutions. However, the scale of the Ukraine conflict is far greater, and it remains to be seen whether Trump’s methods can be adapted to such a complex situation.

