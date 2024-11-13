Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Botswana Pres. On Election, Taking Oath

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Wednesday a cable to the President of Botswana Duma Gideon, congratulating him on being elected and taking the constitutional oath. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President success in leading his country. (pickup previous) gta

