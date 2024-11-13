عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Botswana Pres. On Election, Taking Oath

11/13/2024 7:08:25 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to the President of Botswana Duma Gideon, congratulating him on being elected and taking the constitutional oath.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President success in leading his country. (pickup previous)
